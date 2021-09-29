The Polish ruling party spoke about Polexit: “What if Poland leaves the EU?”

Recently, Polish MEP Patrick Jaki presented a report aimed at proving that Poland has lost almost 120 billion euros since 2004 due to EU membership. Other Polish politicians are also playing with the idea of ​​Polexit.

A few days ago, Polish MEP Patrick Jaki presented a report that was to prove that since 2004, in addition to EU membership, Poland has lost almost 120 billion euros. This would be more than the annual budget of the Polish state and much more than the cost of popular social programs, thanks to which the national-conservative party “Law and Justice” has already twice won the parliamentary elections. State television, which has become the mouthpiece of the ruling party, has paid close attention to these allegations – without subjecting them to careful analysis or criticism.

Who is lying and why?

However, the statistics of the Ministry of Finance of Poland for July show something else: the financial benefits of Poland’s membership in the EU since 2004 are great, its cost even far exceeds the above-mentioned amount. In addition, membership of the Community has a high political value, on which there is a consensus among the parties. Not only since the Russian aggression against Ukraine, Poland’s membership in the EU and NATO has been considered part of the country’s foundations, at least in terms of security.

In this regard, nothing has really changed – as recently solemnly emphasized “Law and Justice”. But there is a growing gap between these statements and the party’s daily rhetoric. According to leading politicians from the ruling camp, the EU is increasingly being called an enemy of Poland, carrying out “hybrid attacks” against the country and portraying itself as an “occupier” alongside the National Socialists and the USSR.

The government is not tired of saying that if Poland is one of the biggest beneficiaries of funds for the recovery of the EU because of the coronavirus crisis, it is because of its firm position in the negotiations with Brussels – more precisely: it may be a debt. Because as a result of the confrontational course with the EU in the dispute over the rule of law, there is a real danger that Poland will not receive many billions of euros. Failure to comply with European rules has its price, which can cause significant damage to “Law and Justice”.

That is why the party is now beginning to question the financial benefits of European membership. It is characteristic of this government that in such situations it does not look for ways to reduce losses for the country, but further exacerbates the confrontation, although in this situation the basic interests of the Polish state may be threatened.

This is not a dispute between Poland and the EU

Most likely, Law and Justice does not want to withdraw Poland from the EU. But the party is willing to take the growing risk of Polexit, as it puts its views primarily on an authoritarian state and on retaining power at all costs. This is at the heart of the rule of law dispute with the EU. The restructuring of the Polish judicial system in recent years is aimed at its degradation as a state body. And the EU is the biggest obstacle on this path.

The repeated postponement of the decision of the Constitutional Court, which should give national legislation priority over EU law, shows that Warsaw has not yet decided on the last step. There are enough experts in the government who can consider and assess what it would mean for Poland to lose European funds. That is why it is important for the EU to remain firm in its disputes with the Polish government. In this respect, the “blame” lies with the vast majority of pro-European Poles.

But there is something in this dispute that should not be overlooked: it is not a dispute between Poland and the EU. Brussels is in conflict with the government, which came to power in a democratic way, but it wants to abolish the rules of democracy – to burden both Polish citizens and all Europeans.

Source: Deutsche Welle