The EU defines a new framework for relations with Russia

The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Relations and Security Policy Josep Borrell has prepared a document that will define the framework for EU relations with Russia. The document will be submitted for approval by the leaders of the EU member states.

At a press conference on the occasion of the presentation of the document, Borrell noted that relations with Russia will be based on three basic principles: “push away, restrict and establish ties.”

“Russia is the EU’s largest neighbor and an important global player,” said the head of European diplomacy, accusing the Kremlin of deteriorating relations with Brussels.

“Despite Russia’s attempts to divide us, the European Union has remained a single whole. This unity is our greatest asset and needs to be further strengthened, ”Borrell stressed.

At the same time, the head of European diplomacy called close cooperation with Russia a distant prospect.

“The EU should really be ready for a further deterioration in relations with Russia. At the moment, the relationship is at its lowest level. And further regression in relations seems to be the most likely development today, ”Borrell said.

The EU expects that relations with Russia will be more stable and predictable, and in this regard, it will act with the understanding of “pushing back, limiting and establishing relations,” summed up the head of European diplomacy.