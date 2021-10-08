HomeInternational organizationsEUPoland has announced its intention to leave the EU, the prime minister...
International organizationsEUPOLAND

Poland has announced its intention to leave the EU, the prime minister denies

Gleb Parfenenko

Recently, the opposition and the Polish authorities accused each other of wanting to withdraw the country from the European Union. On Thursday evening, the country’s Constitutional Court even ruled on the supremacy of the Polish constitution over EU law.

“The accession of Poland and the countries of Central Europe to the European Union is one of the most important events of recent decades. Both for us and for the EU itself. We have all benefited from this. So, I clearly state: Poland’s place is and will be in the European family of nations ” Moravetskaya said in a Facebook post.

Poland does not intend to leave the European Union, said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

According to him, the decision of the Constitutional Court “confirmed what literally follows from the content of the Constitution of the Republic of Poland, namely that constitutional law has priority over other sources of law.”

“We have the same rights as in other countries. We want these laws to be obeyed. We are not an uninvited guest in the European Union. That is why we do not agree to be perceived as a second-class country. We want a community of respect, not an association of equals. This is also our community, our union. We want such a union, and we will continue to work for such a union,” Moravetsky added.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanpandemicJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International