Poland has announced its intention to leave the EU, the prime minister denies

Recently, the opposition and the Polish authorities accused each other of wanting to withdraw the country from the European Union. On Thursday evening, the country’s Constitutional Court even ruled on the supremacy of the Polish constitution over EU law.

“The accession of Poland and the countries of Central Europe to the European Union is one of the most important events of recent decades. Both for us and for the EU itself. We have all benefited from this. So, I clearly state: Poland’s place is and will be in the European family of nations ” Moravetskaya said in a Facebook post.

Poland does not intend to leave the European Union, said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

According to him, the decision of the Constitutional Court “confirmed what literally follows from the content of the Constitution of the Republic of Poland, namely that constitutional law has priority over other sources of law.”

“We have the same rights as in other countries. We want these laws to be obeyed. We are not an uninvited guest in the European Union. That is why we do not agree to be perceived as a second-class country. We want a community of respect, not an association of equals. This is also our community, our union. We want such a union, and we will continue to work for such a union,” Moravetsky added.