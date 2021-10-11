Mass demonstrations in Poland in support of the country’s EU membership

According to the Associated Press, demonstrations in support of the country’s membership in Europe took place in Polish cities yesterday.

Some Poles fear that Poland may cease to be a member of the EU after the Polish Constitutional Court ruled this week that the Polish constitution should be given priority over certain provisions of European law.

Former President of the European Council Donald Tusk, who is currently the leader of the opposition in Poland, initiated protests aimed at defending Poland’s membership in the EU.

“We must save Poland, no one will do it for us,” Tusk said.

Protests in support of Poland’s membership in Europe were organized in Warsaw, Krakow, Poznan and other Polish cities.

Opponents of the Polish nationalist government fear that the Constitutional Court’s decision could eventually lead to Poland’s withdrawal from the EU, BTA reports.

The government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki denies its intention to leave the European Union, but senior members of the ruling Law and Justice Party have recently made statements hinting that such a possibility is not ruled out.