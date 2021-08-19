EU also recognizes vaccination certificates for Turkey, Northern Macedonia and Ukraine

The EU has decided to recognize COVID-19 vaccination certificates from Turkey, the Republic of Northern Macedonia and Ukraine, according to the European Commission.

These three countries will be connected to the EU vaccination certificate system. Thus, the vaccination certificates issued by them will meet the same conditions as the EU digital certificate COVID, and will be accepted in EU countries, the report said.

The three countries, for their part, recognize the EU’s vaccination certificate.

The report says the event will promote safe travel between countries.

The decision comes into force on August 20.