Does Boris Johnson want to break the agreement on leaving the EU?

Practical problems constantly arise in the implementation of the Protocol on Northern Ireland, which is part of the Brexit agreement (and orders that customs and border controls be carried out not between the two parts of Ireland, and off the coast of England – Ed.) Problems could be foreseen even then, but they can still be resolved today if both sides show good will.

The European Court is currently dealing with this issue, but it adheres to the principle – that is why for the government of Boris Johnson, this court is a notorious rolling pin. At that time, it was decided that this court would decide the disputed issues. Now, however, she pretends that her intentions were quite sincere at the time, but today it is clear that this is not the case.

This is nonsense. Johnson then was eager to sign an agreement with the Protocol on Northern Ireland to go to the polls with the halo of a prime minister who pushed Brexit. And this tactic worked: the Conservatives won the election to the lower house of the British Parliament by a wide margin.

So the question arises: what does Boris Johnson really want now? Does he want to appease the Unionists, who believe that all of Ireland should belong to Britain? Or is it aimed at the failure of the agreement to leave the EU along with the Northern Ireland Protocol? Which, in turn, automatically leads to the failure of the trade agreement with the EU … We can safely assume that Johnson made all these calculations. But despite this, throwing EU proposals that have not even been published in the trash is not in good style at all. Boris Johnson is not famous for good style in any case. Most recently, he proved this in conflict with the “partner” country France in the Indo-Pacific.