Confirmed: US to Open Borders to Vaccinated EU and UK Travelers

White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Muñoz has finally announced the date that the United States will reopen its borders to vaccinated travelers from 26 Schengen countries, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

In a tweet, Minister Muñoz confirmed that European travelers will be able to enter the United States from November 8 both by air and by land.

“A new US travel policy, which requires vaccinations for foreign nationals traveling to the United States, will take effect on November 8. This announcement and date applies to both international air and ground travel. This policy is governed by public health considerations and is strict and consistent, “the spokesman wrote.

The lifting of the US travel ban for vaccinated travelers was announced on September 20, but since then the authorities have not announced any dates on this matter. At least until today.