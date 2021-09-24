HomeInternational organizationsEUCatalan separatist Carles Puigdemon has been arrested in Italy
International organizationsEUITALY

Catalan separatist Carles Puigdemon has been arrested in Italy

Gleb Parfenenko
Catalan separatist Carles Puigdemon has been arrested in Italy

The leader of the Catalan independence movement and MEP Carles Puigdemon has been arrested on the Italian island of Sardinia.

The news was confirmed by his lawyer, who said that his client attended a “cultural event” as a member of the European Parliament. Puigdemon is one of the leaders of the Catalan independence movement. After the 2017 referendum on the separation of the region from Spain, declared illegal by Madrid, Puchdemon fled to Belgium.

In 2019 he was elected a member of the European Parliament. In March this year, at the request of Spain, the European Parliament lifted his immunity, and in July, the Court of Justice of the European Union finally revoked it.

Italian authorities arrested Puchdemon on the basis of a European arrest warrant issued by a judge of the Spanish Supreme Court.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenvaccinepandemicKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International