A spokesman for the US State Department did not rule out a shortage of gas in Europe in the winter

US State Department spokesman Amos Hochstein fears a shortage of gas in Europe in the event of a cold winter, according to Bloomberg, citing his words.

“If we have a colder winter than usual, I am concerned that in some parts of Europe we will not have enough gas for heating,” Hochstein was quoted as saying.

He added that while some countries will still be able to buy gas at a higher market price, others may be forced to ration fuel.

In addition, Hochstein said that the shortage of gas will be due to low reserves and limited supplies from Russia.

Gas prices in Europe have risen significantly in recent years. Its price on the futures market during the trading session on September 15 reached a record $ 963.9 per thousand cubic meters. And today the price of October gas futures on the index of the Dutch TTF, the most liquid European hub, exceeds $ 900 per thousand cubic meters.

