A new rise in gas prices in Europe – the price has reached a record high

The price of natural gas in Europe today reached a record high of $ 1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to the ICE exchange. This accelerated the growth of October futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands to 1,031.3 dollars per 1,000 cubic meters. m, resulting in an overall increase of more than 11%.

Currently, the price has fallen slightly and fluctuates around $ 1,010 per 1,000 cubic meters, but continues to hold record highs.

According to experts, the reason for such a jump in prices is the strong lag in the injection of gas into underground storage facilities in Europe from growing demand.

Meanwhile, it became clear that gas supplies from Russia to Europe in 2021 reached a record high, and Gazprom increased gas production by 18.4% compared to last year.

At the same time, in the European gas market in the first half of 2021, gas supplies from the Asia-Pacific region and South America decreased significantly, its share in imports fell from 41.5% to 31%. In absolute terms, gas supplies to Europe during this period decreased by 10.74 billion cubic meters. m (or 15.9%).