The number of people in the European Union who have completed the coronavirus vaccination cycle has almost reached 244.5 million, which is 66.8% of the adult population (over 18) in the EU. The data, provided by TASS, were published on Thursday on the official website of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

Malta (90.3%) ranks first in the EU in the proportion of adults who have fully introduced the vaccine against the infection, followed by Ireland (85.5%) and Denmark (85.3%). Latvia (45.5%), Romania (31.9%) and Bulgaria (19.5%) lag behind this indicator.

276.3 million people or 75.5% of the adult population in the EU were able to receive a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Malta and Portugal are in the lead (92.5% each), followed by Ireland (90.7%).

At the bottom of the poll is Latvia, followed by Romania and Bulgaria.

At present, the countries of the European Union have sufficient stocks of vaccine, but the vaccination process is slowing down due to the reluctance of some Europeans to be vaccinated.

A number of EU countries, including Belgium, are already seeking to vaccinate up to 90% of their population, including minors who were vaccinated in EU countries in June. In Italy, for example, 29.4% of adolescents aged 12 to 19 are fully vaccinated against coronavirus.