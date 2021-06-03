The Egyptian ship INSPECTA-7 sank in the Gulf of Suez near Ras Garab

An oil ship sank off the coast of Ras Garab on the Egyptian side of the Red Sea early Wednesday morning, killing the captain.

Egyptian marine tugboat INSPECTA 7 reportedly sank in Gulf of Suez near Ras Garab

Egyptian authorities and rescuers immediately rushed to the crash site and managed to rescue 11 people who were on board the boat at the time.

It is reported that the ship’s captain Yusri Sultan drowned while watching the rescue of his team, refusing to leave the ship until all crew members were rescued. One engineer, who was also on board, went missing.

According to media reports, the vessel, called the Inspecta 7, was a supply vessel, working with an oil company and affiliated with the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources in Ras Garaba.

Also on Wednesday, Iran’s largest warship, the Harg, caught fire and then sank in the Gulf of Oman under unknown circumstances, semi-official news agencies reported.

The fire started around 2:25, and firefighters tried to locate it, according to Fars New Agency. The ship sank near the Iranian port of Jask, about 1,270 km (790 miles) southeast of Tehran, near the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.

Photos shared on Iranian social media show sailors in life jackets evacuating the ship after a fire broke out behind them. State television and semi-official news agencies called Hargh a “training ship.” The farce posted a video of thick black smoke rising from the ship early Wednesday morning.