EGYPT

Russian tourists massively fill the Egyptian resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada

Yevhenii Podolskyi

More and more Russian airlines will open regular flights between Russia and Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada, Russia’s TASS news agency reported, citing the Federal Air Transport Agency on Friday.

This is due to the fact that Moscow resumed flights to Egyptian resorts in the Red Sea earlier this month after a six-year suspension.

According to TASS, Aeroflot and S7 will open flights from Moscow, and Russia, which has already opened flights to Egypt, will increase the frequency of flights.

Ural Airlines, Azur air, Nordwind, Ikar, Red Wings, S7 and Yamal will also open flights to Egypt from the regions.

Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh International Airports approved the first flights from Moscow on August 9 after nearly six years of suspension following the 2015 plane crash.

Russia resumed flights to Cairo in 2018, but flights to the Egyptian resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada were resumed only earlier this year after a telephone conversation between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

