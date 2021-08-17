Egypt plans to hold “the Bridge of Arts” project in Luxor

The Committee for the Promotion of Cultural Tourism in Luxor has begun discussions on the Bridge of Arts project, which is scheduled for November, said the head of the committee Mohamed Osman.

The Arts Bridge is a project that invites artists from various markets exporting tourism to Egypt to create works of art inspired by ancient Egyptian civilization.

Osman said that the project proposal will be presented to various stakeholders in the field of tourism, antiquities and culture.

The project aims to attract artists to such an inspiring period of history, which still amazes the world with its secrets.

Osman was optimistic about the next winter season in Luxor, saying that the committee had begun writing a program of measures to attract tourists to various Egyptian tourist destinations in general and cultural tourism in particular.