Egypt is preparing a campaign to promote tourism on social networks

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El-Anani met with representatives of an international company that manages social media accounts of the Egyptian Tourism Development Council (ETPB).

The plan for the future promotion of Egyptian tourist destinations in various social networks was discussed at the meeting.

This plan is implemented as part of the strategy of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities to promote Egyptian tourism both within the country and abroad.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Tourism Gada Shalabi; Yomna Al-Bahar, Assistant Minister for Technical Affairs; Lamia Kamel, Assistant Minister for Promotion; and Susan Mustafa, Director General for Planning and Follow-up and Head of the ETPB International Campaign.

During the meeting, representatives of the advertising company summed up their work over the past period, emphasizing the diversity and outstanding tourism products, events and resorts in the North Coast region.

The North Coast is a very popular destination for local and foreign guests, especially Arabs, in the summer season.

The company presented its advertising plan for the coming period, which includes pictures and short films, taking into account the approaching winter season.

During the meeting, the main features of the media strategy for the promotion of tourism in Egypt, presented last week by the British-Canadian Alliance, were discussed.