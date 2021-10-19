HomeEGYPTArchaeological mission finds Byzantine amphorae in Luxor
EGYPTScience

Archaeological mission finds Byzantine amphorae in Luxor

Yevhenii Podolskyi

An Egyptian archaeological mission working on the site of the Andraos Palace, also known as the palace of Tavfik Pasha Andraos, located next to the Luxor Temple, discovered several Byzantine-era amphorae and lamps under the palace that was demolished a month ago, according to Mostafa Vaziri, Secretary General of the Supreme Council according to antiquities.

He noted that this is part of a series of discoveries made at the same site where a group of Roman bronze coins, part of a Roman-era wall, an old warehouse and a number of archaeological icons from different historical eras were found.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International