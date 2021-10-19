Archaeological mission finds Byzantine amphorae in Luxor

An Egyptian archaeological mission working on the site of the Andraos Palace, also known as the palace of Tavfik Pasha Andraos, located next to the Luxor Temple, discovered several Byzantine-era amphorae and lamps under the palace that was demolished a month ago, according to Mostafa Vaziri, Secretary General of the Supreme Council according to antiquities.

He noted that this is part of a series of discoveries made at the same site where a group of Roman bronze coins, part of a Roman-era wall, an old warehouse and a number of archaeological icons from different historical eras were found.