“We can break the Gazprom monopoly.” Head of the Ukrainian Gas Pipeline on Cooperation with Poland

The head of the Ukrainian gas pipeline network said that his country and Poland could undermine the Russian monopoly on gas supplies to Europe. According to Serhiy Makokhon, this may happen, among other things, thanks to the Polish LNG terminal and Ukrainian storage tanks for blue fuel.

Sergey Makokhon’s statement is quoted by the press service of the Ukrainian operator of the GTS. According to him, Ukraine and Poland have at their disposal several options for using power transmission systems in such a way as to undermine Gazprom’s dominant position in the European market.

One option is to store gas from the Swinoujscie LNG terminal in Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities. Ukraine has the largest warehouses of this type, capable of holding more than 30 billion cubic meters of blue fuel.

The head of the Ukrainian operator of the GTS also points to the potential of the Baltic Pipe under construction, which connects Poland, Denmark and Norway, as well as a connector with the Baltic countries and a terminal in Klaipeda. Serhiy Makokhon also emphasizes the need for relatively structural investments in Poland, which will enable the development of a gas connection between Ukraine and Poland.

Ukraine, like Poland, believes that the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, connecting Russia and Germany, will increase Russia’s monopoly and threaten European security.