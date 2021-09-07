HomeEconomicBitcoin has become the official currency of El Salvador
Economic

Bitcoin has become the official currency of El Salvador

Gleb Parfenenko
Bitcoin has become the official currency of El Salvador

Bitcoin is now the national currency of El Salvador. This is the first country in the world to carry out such a reform.

The change in currency takes effect, despite the disapproval of a large part of the population. According to opinion polls, just under 5 percent of people in El Salvador can trade bitcoin, and every second in 10 people have not even heard of cryptocurrency.

Almost 70% do not approve of the introduction of bitcoin as the country’s official currency. Twenty years ago, El Salvador abandoned its own currency and replaced it with the US dollar. It will still be used in the country, but together with the cryptocurrency. It is predicted that due to the experiment with bitcoins, El Salvador will fall even more financially.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccineMiddle EastfireKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International