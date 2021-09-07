Bitcoin has become the official currency of El Salvador

Bitcoin is now the national currency of El Salvador. This is the first country in the world to carry out such a reform.

The change in currency takes effect, despite the disapproval of a large part of the population. According to opinion polls, just under 5 percent of people in El Salvador can trade bitcoin, and every second in 10 people have not even heard of cryptocurrency.

Almost 70% do not approve of the introduction of bitcoin as the country’s official currency. Twenty years ago, El Salvador abandoned its own currency and replaced it with the US dollar. It will still be used in the country, but together with the cryptocurrency. It is predicted that due to the experiment with bitcoins, El Salvador will fall even more financially.