Unvaccinated people face additional restrictions on travel in the EU

With the introduction of the COVID-19 passport, the presence of a certificate confirming vaccination or previous recovery from the virus has become the norm, allowing to resolve unimpeded entry into several countries of the European Union.

Currently, most EU countries have strict restrictions on travelers who have not been vaccinated or cured of COVID-19 to protect public health and avoid an increase in the number of infections.

Thus, in most cases, the strictest restrictions are imposed on those traveling from countries listed in the red and yellow lists, according to SchengenVisaInfo.com.

As for unvaccinated and untreated travelers coming from a redlisted country, Lithuania has even stricter restrictions. Except for the testing requirements, those who come from the red country must remain in self-isolation for ten days.

Similarly, the Czech Republic also maintains stricter entry rules for all persons who have not been vaccinated or have not recovered from the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health of the Czech Republic, all persons who came from the red country and do not meet the requirements for vaccination and previous recovery must be tested before entry and follow the quarantine rules as soon as they enter the territory of the latter.

With the exception of the two countries mentioned above, the Danish authorities have also announced that persons who have not been vaccinated or have recovered from the virus, who have arrived from several EU / Schengen countries, and third countries must comply with testing and quarantine requirements.

Travelers arriving in Denmark from the country included in the yellow list are required to undergo double testing, while those arriving from the country included in the orange list must remain in isolation, except for the testing requirements.

On the other hand, Finland has decided to ban unvaccinated travelers from coming from certain countries.