New outbreak of bird flu in the Czech Republic. “Introduced a two-kilometer protective zone”

The Czech veterinary services announced on Thursday that a new outbreak of avian influenza has been detected. This is the first such arrangement in a month. It was ordered to slaughter 5,000 birds.

The fire was discovered in the region of Iglava, a city in the country (province) of Vysočina, in the center of the Czech Republic. According to the State Veterinary Administration (SVS), it is a low pathogenic H5N1 influenza virus that has the potential to be transmitted to humans.

The breeding stock, mainly geese, will be slaughtered and eliminated early next week. Until then, the transport, sale or slaughter of animals from farms where the virus was detected was prohibited. A two-kilometer protective zone has been introduced.

Recently, bird flu has practically not been found in autumn, although, as veterinarians emphasize, it is present in the population of free-living birds. The disease is most often transmitted to breeding birds, in the Czech Republic it is more often transmitted to ducks and geese, rather than chickens.