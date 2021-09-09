Coronavirus in Europe. Strict rules and removal of restrictions in force in other countries

Authorities in Scotland, Austria, Bulgaria and Greece have announced new restrictions on the growth of infections in their territories. On the other hand, the coronaviruses that are still active in Ireland and Sweden will be phased out. In Portugal, you will not need to wear masks outdoors from Sunday.

Removal of restrictions in Sweden

By the end of September, restrictions on meetings, restrictions on catering establishments and recommendations to work remotely in Sweden will cease to apply, despite the growing number of infections. The reasons for this decision are the large number of vaccinated people and the low burden on the health service. Swedish authorities have also announced work to introduce a certificate for vaccinated people, which will be required when organizing mass events for more than 15,000 people.

Safety rules in Austria

From September 15, Austria returns to the obligation to use FFP2 masks, including in grocery stores, pharmacies and public transport. Unvaccinated people will be required to wear FFP2 masks in all stores. If the intensive care unit is 15 percent full, the 2G rule will be introduced, which means that only vaccinated and recovering people will be able to stay in restaurants and take part in large events (more than 500 people). After reaching the level of 20 percent, self-performed antigen tests will NOT be recognized, and only PCR tests will be considered in cinemas or restaurants.

Vaccine certification is mandatory in Scotland

To stop the outbreak of new infections, vaccine certificates will be introduced in Scotland by the end of September. They will be a prerequisite for admission to nightclubs and other adult entertainment venues, as well as for all indoor live events with a capacity of no more than 500 spectators, for all outdoor live events without seats where the number of spectators exceeds 4,000, and for all events of any level.

Lifting restrictions in Ireland

In Ireland, on the other hand, almost all code restrictions must be lifted by 22 October. The condition is that the infection remains at a controlled level and that the percentage of vaccinated people reaches 90%. According to the presented schedule, from September 6, mass events with the participation of the public will be resumed – so far in limited quantities. If all participants are vaccinated or cured of the coronavirus, a maximum of 75% can be engaged in outdoor activities, seats, indoors – 60 percent. Existing restrictions on events involving unvaccinated people will remain, as will restrictions on 100 people at weddings, but live music and dancing will be allowed. In turn, 50 percent of the temples will be occupied, regardless of whether people are vaccinated or not.

Bulgarian restrictions

The Bulgarian Ministry of Health announced last week the tightening of epidemic restrictions due to an increase in infections and deaths from COVID-19. From September 7 to October 30 will be reduced the mode of operation of gastronomic establishments, which will be open from 7 to 22. Restaurants, gyms, cinemas, theaters, museums, etc. can accommodate only half of the visitors by the number of seats. In restaurants, the distance between the tables should be at least 1.5 m. Nightclubs and discos will be closed. Scientific seminars and group trips, including training centers and similar facilities for children, are prohibited. There will be one-way traffic in bazaars and shopping malls. No more than 30 percent will be involved in sports events.

Restrictions for people who have not been vaccinated in Greece

From September 13, the Greek government will impose new restrictions on unvaccinated people. By March 31 next year, all public and private sector employees who do not have a vaccination or recovery certificate in the last six months will be required to take one SARS-CoV-2 test per week. Two tests per week will be required for staff in universities, the tourism, catering and entertainment sectors. This group will also include schoolchildren and students. The tests must be conducted by private institutions for a fee of 10 euros each, which is paid by the test subject. Students will be excluded from this rule – in their case, the cost will be paid by the state.

In some parts of France, the obligation to show COVID-19 passports in shopping malls has been abolished.

In recent days, the administrative courts of several French departments have suspended the obligation to show in shopping centers sanitary passports confirming vaccination against COVID-19, a negative test for coronavirus or immunity after illness. The courts of the departments of Hauts-de-Seine, Yvelines, Val-d’Oise and Essonne have suspended their obligation to present a health passport.

The 3G principle in Germany

In Germany, the so-called Rule 3G (Geimpfte, Genesene, Getestete). This means that anyone in public indoors must be vaccinated, treated or have a negative coronavirus test. This applies to visits to restaurants, cinemas, hairdressers, gyms and swimming pools, visits to hospitals, rehabilitation centers, as well as homes for the elderly and participants. Also, those staying in hotels must provide a negative test result, which must be repeated every three days. Authorities may suspend these rules if the seven-day incidence in the federal state remains consistently below 35 new infections per 100,000 population per week. This week, federal health ministers agreed that in the event of a coronavirus infection at school, only people close to the infected would be quarantined for at least five days. The government has also announced that quarantine will not apply to vaccinated and recovering people from the autumn.