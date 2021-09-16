HomeCHINAVictims and many injured in a powerful earthquake in China
CHINA

Victims and many injured in a powerful earthquake in China

Gleb Parfenenko
Victims and many injured in a powerful earthquake in China

Two people were killed and 60 were injured today in a magnitude 6 earthquake in the Chinese province of Sichuan, according to the Associated Press, citing information from the Chinese news agency Xinhua.

The epicenter was reported near the city of Luzhou (population over 4.25 million). Almost 7,000 evacuees were reported.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

According to the state television CCTV, 60 people were injured, the condition of three of them is serious. The quake destroyed 737 homes and damaged more than 7,000 buildings, according to the DPA, citing the People’s Daily.

Victims and many injured in a powerful earthquake in China

According to the Geological Survey of Germany, the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.5 points. Rescue operations have begun in this area. Power outages were reported.

Earthquakes often occur in western China. In May 2008, a magnitude 7.9 earthquake killed about 90,000 people.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccinepandemicMiddle Eastfire

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International