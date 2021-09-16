Victims and many injured in a powerful earthquake in China

Two people were killed and 60 were injured today in a magnitude 6 earthquake in the Chinese province of Sichuan, according to the Associated Press, citing information from the Chinese news agency Xinhua.

The epicenter was reported near the city of Luzhou (population over 4.25 million). Almost 7,000 evacuees were reported.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

According to the state television CCTV, 60 people were injured, the condition of three of them is serious. The quake destroyed 737 homes and damaged more than 7,000 buildings, according to the DPA, citing the People’s Daily.

According to the Geological Survey of Germany, the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.5 points. Rescue operations have begun in this area. Power outages were reported.

Earthquakes often occur in western China. In May 2008, a magnitude 7.9 earthquake killed about 90,000 people.