There is no crisis: China Evergrande will pay interest on bonds on time

Gleb Parfenenko
There is no crisis: China Evergrande will pay interest on bonds on time

The main division of China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said on Wednesday that it will pay interest on the bonds on September 23 after private talks with bondholders, as global investors are concerned about the possible default of the Chinese developer №2 – according to Reuters.com.

In an application for an exchange in Shenzhen, Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd stated that on Thursday it would pay interest on its 5.8% bond traded in Shenzhen in September 2025.

The company did not disclose details of its interest plan, noting only that the bond “has already been settled through private negotiations.”

According to Refinitiv, the company’s interest income is 232 million yuan ($ 35.88 million).

Evergrande is also due to pay $ 83.53 million in interest on offshore dollar bonds on Thursday. The Shenzhen exchange application did not mention offshore bonds.

(1 US dollar = 6.4655 Chinese yuan)

