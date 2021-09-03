HomeCHINAThe United States has called on China to step up its efforts...
CHINAUSA

The United States has called on China to step up its efforts to combat climate change

Gleb Parfenenko
The United States has called on China to step up its efforts to combat climate change
The United States has called on China to step up its efforts to combat climate change

The special envoy for climate affairs told the Chinese leadership that the environment was not related to politics.

US Special Envoy for Climate Change John Kerry called on Chinese leaders to pursue “higher goals” to curb rising global temperatures, stressing that the climate crisis is not related to politics. Kerry said this during a conversation with reporters on Thursday.

During Kerry’s visit to China, senior Chinese diplomats told him that the issue of climate change could not be separated from the wider political disputes between the two countries.

“I told them that the climate is not an ideological, guerrilla or geostrategic weapon,” Kerry told reporters during a conference call after two days of talks with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua in northern China’s Tianjin.

According to Kerry, although China is working hard to tackle rising greenhouse gas emissions, it now has more emissions than all OECD countries, and Beijing “can do more.”

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccinefireEntry rulesKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International