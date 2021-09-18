China has applied to join the CPTPP (Trans-Pacific Partnership)

HomeCHINAChina has applied to join the CPTPP (Trans-Pacific Partnership)
Gleb Parfenenko
China has applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (CPTPP), the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said.

Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on Thursday sent a letter with the relevant content to the Minister of Trade and Export Growth of New Zealand Damien O’Connor. New Zealand is the depository of the CPTPP, according to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

The two ministers also held a conference call and discussed the steps to be taken after China has formally applied to join the CPTPP.

