HomeCHINAA huge shale oil field has been discovered in China
CHINAEconomic

A huge shale oil field has been discovered in China

Gleb Parfenenko
A huge shale oil field has been discovered in China
Gas platform or rig platform in sunset or sunrise time.

Chinese energy company RetroChina (a subsidiary of China National Oil Company) has discovered significant reserves of shale oil in China’s largest field, Daqing, the company is located in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, RIA Novosti reported.

“The probable geological reserves of shale oil at the Daqing-Gulun field exceed 1.288 billion tons,” the company said in a statement.

It is also reported that the key wells show stable test production at 30 cubic meters of oil per day, and the total production of crude oil is more than 6 thousand tons.

“An important strategic breakthrough in the production of specific shale oil in the Songglao Basin has been achieved,” the company said.

The Daqing oil and gas field was discovered in 1959. Today, it is China’s largest field of geological reserves, with more than 5.7 billion tons of oil and 1 trillion tons of oil.

In July this year, it became known that in the first six months of this year, oil imports to China fell by 3% per year, reflecting rising world commodity prices and periods of planned shutdowns of refineries.

For the first time since 2013, oil imports to the country decreased in six months. In January-June, 260.6 million tons of oil were imported into the country, according to Chinese authorities. The EU has also reduced oil import quotas for independent refineries in a bid to cope with large crude oil reserves and limit carbon emissions.

Source: money.bg

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19EuropecoronavirusvaccinationweathervaccineEntry rulesfireTalibanearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International