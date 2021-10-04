HomeCANADAThe bridge between Canada and the United States is closed due to...
The bridge between Canada and the United States is closed due to a possible explosion in one of the cars

Gleb Parfenenko
Traffic is closed in both directions.

The road bridge between Windsor and Detroit is closed to traffic due to the possible detection of explosives in one of the cars. This was announced on Monday on Twitter by Windsor police.

“The Ambassador Bridge is now closed [for traffic] in both directions,” the statement said. Another record states that Windsor law enforcement officers are on the scene “in connection with the possible detection of an explosive” in one of the cars during its inspection.

The Detroit River Suspension Bridge was built in 1929; its length is 2286 mm.

