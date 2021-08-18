The Bulgarian woman was detained for arson in Greece

The fire service of the Greek island of Rhodes detained a 57-year-old Bulgarian woman for three arsons a few days ago, according to the local information site rodiaki.gr.

The woman, who reportedly had serious psychological problems, is suspected of setting fires on the outskirts of the island’s administrative center on August 14.

By order of the prosecutor’s office, the woman was taken to a psychiatric hospital in Rhodes to assess her condition.

At the same time, on the basis of the materials, criminal proceedings will be instituted by law.