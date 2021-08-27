In Bulgaria, intensified inspections of anti-epidemic measures at resorts are beginning

Police and inspectors of the district health inspection of Burgas are beginning intensified inspections of compliance with anti-epidemic measures in the country’s resorts. We remind that the Burgas region has been in the “red zone” for a week now, and at the last meeting the headquarters decided to strengthen control, BNT reports.

“The distance between the tables in restaurants should be at least one and a half meters. This is observed during the day, but in the evening, when there are peak moments with a large number of people, the staff on duty must limit this concentration,” explained Zhelova from RZI.

According to her, this is the biggest problem throughout the season – not keeping the distance. She reminded that in all closed public places it is necessary to wear masks that cover the nose. The mask should also be worn when crowded on the street.

All public facilities will be inspected. Inspections at the resorts continue, and, according to the RHI, since the beginning of the summer there are about 3-4 acts of violations per week.