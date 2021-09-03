Bulgaria will hold elections for the third time

HomeBULGARIABulgaria will hold elections for the third time
Gleb Parfenenko
Bulgaria is going to the polls for the third time because the Socialists failed to form a government, receiving “no” votes from the ITN party and two small parties. On September 7, the party is expected to return the mandate to form a government to President Rumenov Radevit.

The Socialists faced the ITN party, which won the July election by a small margin, and the center-right GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, which failed to form a government.

The President of Bulgaria will have to dissolve the parliament formed following the July elections, appoint a new interim government and call early elections in two months.

