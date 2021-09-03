Bulgaria will hold elections for the third time

Bulgaria is going to the polls for the third time because the Socialists failed to form a government, receiving “no” votes from the ITN party and two small parties. On September 7, the party is expected to return the mandate to form a government to President Rumenov Radevit.

The Socialists faced the ITN party, which won the July election by a small margin, and the center-right GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, which failed to form a government.

The President of Bulgaria will have to dissolve the parliament formed following the July elections, appoint a new interim government and call early elections in two months.