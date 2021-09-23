25-kilometer queue of trucks in Turkey awaits on the border with Bulgaria

HomeBULGARIA25-kilometer queue of trucks in Turkey awaits on the border with Bulgaria
BULGARIA

Водії стурбовані тим, що нелегальні мігранти намагаються проникнути в вантажівки

Gleb Parfenenko
On the third day, a large queue of trucks waiting to cross the Bulgarian border checkpoint, Lesovo, piled up at Turkey’s Hamzabeyli border checkpoint.

According to the customs administration, more than 1,000 trucks formed a 25-kilometer column along the road to the Turkish-Bulgarian border.

According to the drivers, illegal migrants who flooded into the border area pose a serious threat to them.

We are on the road for the third day, – says one of them, waiting to cross the border at the Bulgarian customs. This is especially dangerous at night. There are refugees in the border area who are trying to hide in a truck and thus cross the border.

The drivers agreed among themselves and were on duty around the cars at night so that the refugees could not secretly get into the car.

According to drivers, the slow clearance of goods at customs is the cause of queues at the border. They demand that the authorities of Turkey and Bulgaria take stricter measures against the threat posed by the presence of illegal migrants in the border region.

