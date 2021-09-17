The court recognized the right of dogs to compensation for non-pecuniary damage

A Brazilian court has for the first time recognized the right of dogs to receive compensation for moral damage caused by ill-treatment of their owners, reports TASS.

Six-year-old golden retriever Spike and three-year-old pointer Rambo have been granted stakeholder status along with a non-profit organization representing their interests in the process. Thus, each of them can claim moral compensation in the amount of about $ 400.

The court’s decision was made unanimously, the case was sent for retrial to the first instance.

According to lawyer Evelyn Palud, the court has set a precedent that can be used to protect the interests of other animals.

In August last year, Cascavel police received a report that pets were left alone for a long time. The officers rescued the dogs tortured by hunger and fear, the owners left them under lock and key, going on vacation. The animals were handed over to a local zootechnical organization, which refused to return them to their owners.

“Animal rights have been violated, not by those who rescued them, nor by the organization that cared for them. And just as people can count on compensation, this right is now recognized for animals,” Palud added.