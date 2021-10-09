Poland sends helicopters to the border with Belarus

“Guarding the border with Belarus is currently a key task for Polish troops and the Border Guard. About 3,000 soldiers are monitoring the borders. In the coming days, military helicopters will conduct air patrols along the Belarusian-Polish border,” Blashak wrote on Twitter.

Lithuania, Latvia and Poland recently reported an increase in the number of illegal migrants detained on the border with Belarus, formally accusing Minsk of creating a migration crisis. In connection with the current situation, the President of Poland has imposed a state of emergency in the territories bordering Belarus, and the army and police are involved in protecting the border.

According to border authorities, 7,535 attempts to cross the border illegally by Belarus were registered in September. This is comparable to 120 such attempts registered for the whole of 2020.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Minsk will no longer restrict the flow of illegal migrants to EU countries, adding that due to Western sanctions, Minsk “has neither the money nor the strength to do so.”