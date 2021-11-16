HomeAUSTRIATourism canceled: popular ski country opened to Ukrainians introduces curfew
AUSTRIACOVID Travel NewsTourism

Tourism canceled: popular ski country opened to Ukrainians introduces curfew

Gleb Parfenenko
Туризм скасовано: популярна гірськолижна країна, що відкрилася для українців, запровадила комендантську годину

The government of Austria, a country accessible to Ukrainians, has decided to impose a curfew across the country from November 15 due to an increase in the number of cases of coronavirus infection. The relevant message was published by the Austrian government.

Last week, on Thursday, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg warned at a press conference in Vienna that the situation was being quarantined: “Our task as a government is to protect people. That’s why we decided that unvaccinated citizens should stay at home from Monday. ”

Thus, now in Austria, people without vaccinations will be able to go outside only for certain reasons, such as shopping at a store or doctor. The decision on the restriction applies even to those who have relapsed to the code or have a negative PCR result. However, it does not apply to minors under 12 years of age.

It is specified that the lockdown will last 10 days, during which the police will patrol the streets and identify possible violations. Violators of the curfew face a fine of up to 1,450 euros (almost 44,000 hryvnias).

According to the statistics bureau Worldometers, 971,541 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Austria and 11,746 deaths were registered. The highest number of daily cases of infection has recently occurred on November 13, amounting to 13,152.

Earlier, “DIP” wrote that most European countries are “closing” due to the epidemic – details here.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanweatherJoe Bidenplaneearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International