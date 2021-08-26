In Austria, coronavirus is vaccinated in supermarkets

Vaccination centers are open in Viennese supermarkets

The municipality hopes that in this way it will provide its citizens with more opportunities for easy immunization without prior registration. You do not need to make purchases in stores where vaccinations are carried out.

However, the shopping center in Vienna is considering the possibility of issuing shopping vouchers for 100 euros to those who want to be vaccinated in a supermarket located in the building. Thus, the idea is to increase the number of vaccinated against coronavirus.