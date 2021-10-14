HomeAUSTRIAAustrian doctors do not want to participate in euthanasia. "The new law...
AUSTRIAMedicine

Austrian doctors do not want to participate in euthanasia. “The new law may put pressure on doctors”

Yevhenii Podolskyi

The Austrian Constitutional Court ordered the country’s government to develop legal provisions regarding the so-called euthanasia. Doctors fear that the new law could put pressure on doctors or even oblige them to kill patients at their request.

In December 2020, the Austrian Constitutional Court ruled that the national government should draft a law dealing with so-called assisted suicide. The deadline is until the end of 2021. It is not known whether the government will honor this commitment; However, some doctors fear that these rules will not have a dramatic effect on freedom of conscience in Austria.

A statement on this matter was presented by the Salzburg Forum of Physicians for Life. According to the statement, future regulations should make it clear that killing patients is not the responsibility of doctors. The task of doctors is not “to kill people or actively shorten their lives – neither by direct actions, nor by the support provided to them.”

Doctors should do everything in their power to heal and save, and killing people completely contradicts this principle, the doctors stressed. Doctors require appropriate reassurances for non-binding patient killing support for both hospitals and nursing homes.

Every Austrian should be guaranteed the right to reject a patient’s request for assistance in murder or suicide.

The doctors also called on the Austrian authorities to amend the constitution.

In their opinion, the constitution should include a ban on the so-called killing on demand, that is, the universal right to demand death.

According to doctors, only a constitutional change guarantees that in the future the Austrian Constitutional Court will not impose on the authorities the obligation to introduce regulations that legitimize this type of practice.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International