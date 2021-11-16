The situation was terrible: 13 tourists were taken off the plane and had a gynecological examination

Qatar was sued by 13 Australian tourists who experienced a terrible situation at the country’s airport: the tourists were subjected to a compulsory gynecological examination, which clearly caused psychological trauma.

The emergency occurred in October last year at Qatar’s Hamad airport. Tourists were to fly Qatar Airways flights from Doha to Sydney. However, armed guards removed 13 women from the plane and took them to a medical team. Those, in turn, forced the tourists to take off their underwear and forcibly undergo a gynecological examination.

As it turned out, the reason was a newborn baby found in the airport toilet. The Qatari authorities said in an official apology that “the purpose of the urgent inspection was not to allow those guilty of the heinous crime to escape” and apologized “for the inconvenience and violation of women’s freedoms.”

However, according to the BBC, the injured tourists do not intend to be satisfied with this and are suing. They described the situation as an “attack sanctioned by the state.” “I was sure that either one of the men who had a weapon would kill me or my husband would die on the plane,” said one of the injured tourists. “The situation was terrible,” added other eyewitnesses.