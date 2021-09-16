The EU plans to strengthen its presence in the Indo-Pacific region

The EU will present a formal strategy to strengthen its presence in the Indo-Pacific region and counter China’s growing influence, although Australia’s decision to cancel the submarine contract with France could make cooperation more difficult, according to Reuters.

The United States, Australia and the United Kingdom have announced a new security partnership to counter China’s growing influence. It will also include nuclear submarines for Australia. Australia then announced the termination of the contract with France for the supply of 12 conventional submarines, which in turn provoked criticism from France.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said the bloc had not been informed of the new security partnership and was trying to obtain more information. This issue will be discussed with member states to assess the impact of this strategic partnership, said spokesman Peter Stano.