HomeAUSTRALIAStrong earthquake shakes Australia (PHOTOS)
AUSTRALIA

Strong earthquake shakes Australia (PHOTOS)

Gleb Parfenenko
BGNES

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook southeastern Australia and was strongly felt in the city of Melbourne. It happened around 9:15 am local time on Wednesday, and its epicenter is near the city of Mansfield, near the state capital Victoria.

According to local television ABC, at least 46 buildings were damaged after a strong earthquake and subsequent secondary earthquakes.

Strong earthquake shakes Australia (PHOTOS)
BGNES

The quake also affected neighboring South Australia and New South Wales (NSW).

There are no casualties yet. Helicopters have been sent to some regions to assess the situation, and help centers are being set up in some places. According to local media reports, several skyscrapers in Melbourne and city hospitals were also evacuated. Some city tram lines were stopped due to damage.

Strong earthquake shakes Australia (PHOTOS)
BGNES

In some regions there were power outages.

Experts warn that earthquakes could last up to several months.

“If you are in Victoria, you are in danger. Wait for earthquakes, stay away from damaged buildings and other hazards. Avoid driving, except in emergencies, “the authorities said.

The quake was one of the strongest in Australia in decades. According to the US Geological Survey, it had a magnitude of 5.9 on the Richter scale and was strongly felt in southeastern Australia, with subsequent aftershocks of 4.1 and 3.1.

Strong earthquake shakes Australia (PHOTOS)
BGNES

Strong earthquakes in Australia are considered rare because the continent is located on a tectonic plate.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenKabulMiddle Eastpandemic

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International