Strong earthquake shakes Australia (PHOTOS)

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook southeastern Australia and was strongly felt in the city of Melbourne. It happened around 9:15 am local time on Wednesday, and its epicenter is near the city of Mansfield, near the state capital Victoria.

According to local television ABC, at least 46 buildings were damaged after a strong earthquake and subsequent secondary earthquakes.

The quake also affected neighboring South Australia and New South Wales (NSW).

There are no casualties yet. Helicopters have been sent to some regions to assess the situation, and help centers are being set up in some places. According to local media reports, several skyscrapers in Melbourne and city hospitals were also evacuated. Some city tram lines were stopped due to damage.

In some regions there were power outages.

Experts warn that earthquakes could last up to several months.

“If you are in Victoria, you are in danger. Wait for earthquakes, stay away from damaged buildings and other hazards. Avoid driving, except in emergencies, “the authorities said.

The quake was one of the strongest in Australia in decades. According to the US Geological Survey, it had a magnitude of 5.9 on the Richter scale and was strongly felt in southeastern Australia, with subsequent aftershocks of 4.1 and 3.1.

Strong earthquakes in Australia are considered rare because the continent is located on a tectonic plate.