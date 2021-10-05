A mysterious plane crash occurred in Albania, passengers mysteriously disappeared

A small plane crashed in Albania, according to the Albanian website exit.

The incident occurred near the village of Vermos, near the border with Montenegro. The pilot and the passenger were not found, but there is information that a car drove up to this area and took them on it in an unknown direction.

Witnesses-shepherds stated that the plane apparently had technical problems and crashed.

An eyewitness told the media that the plane landed and then tried to take off again. According to local shepherds, he seemed to have a defect, fell on a fence, then on a pine tree before stopping.

Police said there were no homes in the area. This area is known for its places where cannabis is secretly grown. However, there is still no evidence of contact between those who flew the plane and drug traffickers.