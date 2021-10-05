HomeALBANIAA mysterious plane crash occurred in Albania, passengers mysteriously disappeared
ALBANIA

A mysterious plane crash occurred in Albania, passengers mysteriously disappeared

Gleb Parfenenko
A mysterious plane crash occurred in Albania, passengers mysteriously disappeared

A small plane crashed in Albania, according to the Albanian website exit.

The incident occurred near the village of Vermos, near the border with Montenegro. The pilot and the passenger were not found, but there is information that a car drove up to this area and took them on it in an unknown direction.

Witnesses-shepherds stated that the plane apparently had technical problems and crashed.

A mysterious plane crash occurred in Albania, passengers mysteriously disappeared

An eyewitness told the media that the plane landed and then tried to take off again. According to local shepherds, he seemed to have a defect, fell on a fence, then on a pine tree before stopping.

Police said there were no homes in the area. This area is known for its places where cannabis is secretly grown. However, there is still no evidence of contact between those who flew the plane and drug traffickers.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherpandemicJoe BidenvaccineKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International