The United States called the condition of assistance to the Taliban

US National Security Adviser. President Jake Sullivan said the ability of the United States to provide economic assistance to the Taliban would depend on the Taliban’s fulfillment of its commitments to the safe departure of Americans and their allies and the fight against terrorism.

Asked whether the United States plans to provide assistance to the Taliban, Sullivan said the United States intends to continue providing humanitarian assistance directly to the Afghan people.

“If we talk about relations with the Taliban related to the economy and development aid, it will depend on the actions of the Taliban. It will depend on whether they fulfill their obligations: a safe haven commitment for the Americans and Afghan allies, an obligation not to allow Afghanistan to become a springboard from which terrorists can attack the United States or any other country, in accordance with international obligations. It will depend on them. And we will see from their actions how we will eventually answer the question of economic aid, “Sullivan told ABC News.