From short skirts to burqas: women in Afghanistan before and after the Taliban (Photos)

Women’s lives in Afghanistan have changed 360 degrees in just two decades. Before the war and the Taliban, they participated in public life, were educated and dressed as they wished.

With the arrival of the Taliban, a fragile section of Afghan society began to live in hell. They were raped, beaten, and imposed extreme rules – the obligatory wearing of a burqa, a date only with a man from the family, a ban on education and much more.

See them in the gallery, the contrast between the photos says a lot.