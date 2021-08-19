Erdogan: Turkey will not become a European warehouse for refugees from Afghanistan

Turkey does not intend to become a European refugee from Afghanistan! This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after today’s meeting with the government.

“Europe must take responsibility for people leaving Afghanistan,” Erdogan added. Thus, it became clear that an agreement with the European Union, similar to the agreement on Syrian refugees, which stopped the wave of migrants in 2015, is far from being implemented.

The Turkish head of state also touched upon the situation in Afghanistan. According to him, if necessary, Turkey will cooperate with the government formed by the Taliban movement, as the main goal of Ankara is the stability and security of Afghanistan.

The day before, Greek government spokesman Yannis Economiou said all necessary measures were being taken to prevent a repeat of the events six years ago, when the Aegean islands of Greece and its land border with Turkey were filled with war veterans in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.