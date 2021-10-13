Чоловік, озброєний луком і стрілами, вбив і поранив кількох людей в Норвегії

Як повідомляє AFP, чоловік, озброєний луком і стрілами, вбив кілька людей і поранив ще кілька людей у Норвегії, повідомила поліція, заарештувавши підозрюваного.

#BREAKING : several people have been killed in Kongsberg, Norway in an attack by someone using bow & arrow. Several people were also injured pic.twitter.com/5sh8CSsSrN

«На жаль, ми можемо підтвердити, що є кілька поранених і кілька убитих», – заявив на прес-конференції представник поліції.

За його словами, злочинець затриманий.

Several died and were injured after an suspected terror attack in #Norway. A police operation incl bomb squad is underway in #Kongsberg center in connection with a person who has been observed with a bow and arrow. The alleged perpetrator has been taken into custody https://t.co/r8tT8CJGSH pic.twitter.com/KGSWusCjGJ

