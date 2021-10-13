ГоловнаНОРВЕГІЯЧоловік, озброєний луком і стрілами, вбив і поранив кількох людей в Норвегії
Чоловік, озброєний луком і стрілами, вбив і поранив кількох людей в Норвегії

Як повідомляє AFP, чоловік, озброєний луком і стрілами, вбив кілька людей і поранив ще кілька людей у Норвегії, повідомила поліція, заарештувавши підозрюваного.

«На жаль, ми можемо підтвердити, що є кілька поранених і кілька убитих», – заявив на прес-конференції представник поліції.

За його словами, злочинець затриманий.

