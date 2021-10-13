A man armed with a bow and arrow killed and wounded several people in Norway

According to AFP, a man armed with a bow and arrow killed several people and wounded several others in Norway, police said, arresting the suspect.
#BREAKING: several people have been killed in Kongsberg, Norway in an attack by someone using bow & arrow. Several people were also injured pic.twitter.com/5sh8CSsSrN
— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) October 13, 2021
“Unfortunately, we can confirm that there are several wounded and several killed,” a police spokesman told a news conference.
According to him, the criminal was detained.
Several died and were injured after an suspected terror attack in #Norway. A police operation incl bomb squad is underway in #Kongsberg center in connection with a person who has been observed with a bow and arrow. The alleged perpetrator has been taken into custody https://t.co/r8tT8CJGSH pic.twitter.com/KGSWusCjGJ
— 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐞𝐥 𝐀𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢 ☀️ (@MArizanti) October 13, 2021