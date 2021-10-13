HomeNORWAYA man armed with a bow and arrow killed and wounded several...
A man armed with a bow and arrow killed and wounded several people in Norway

Gleb Parfenenko
According to AFP, a man armed with a bow and arrow killed several people and wounded several others in Norway, police said, arresting the suspect.

“Unfortunately, we can confirm that there are several wounded and several killed,” a police spokesman told a news conference.

According to him, the criminal was detained.

