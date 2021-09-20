Are you planning to visit the UAE? Beware of scammers, warns the UAE embassy

Are you planning to visit the United Arab Emirates? If so, beware of flight approval letters that are currently being sent by fraudsters. Citing this, the UAE embassy in New Delhi has warned Indian immigrants intending to return to the UAE against fake flight confirmation letters. sent by fraudsters.

The UAE Embassy in its tweet also urged all its visitors and clients to be careful when planning their visit and urged them to visit its official website for any necessary information and mentions. The embassy also added: “Please avoid visiting suspicious sites. @UAEembassyIndia is not liable for any damages. ”

Disclaimer!! @UAEembassyIndia advises all its visitors & clients to visit it’s official website for any necessary information by clicking on below link:https://t.co/9gTb14WWeF

Pls avoid visiting suspicious sites, @UAEembassyIndia shall not be responsible if any damage occurs pic.twitter.com/PbNcK00CX5 — UAE Embassy-Newdelhi (@UAEembassyIndia) September 8, 2021

The message came from the embassy at a time when the UAE recently announced that it would now allow the return of those who had been fully vaccinated with WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccinations and have valid residence visas from 15 countries, including India. As for details on arrival requirements, the UAE National Emergency and Disaster Management (NCEMA) added that passengers can apply through the Federal Office of Personality and Citizenship (ICA) website and fill out a vaccination application to receive all necessary. permits in addition to presenting an approved vaccination certificate when leaving for the UAE.

As Dubai Expo 2020 officially opens in less than three weeks, ICA and NCEMA have also announced that tourist visa applications will now be open to people from all countries, provided they are fully vaccinated with one of the WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines.