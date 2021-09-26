HomeUSAA passenger train derailed in the United States, killing and injuring more...
A passenger train derailed in the United States, killing and injuring more than 50

Gleb Parfenenko
BGNES

At least three people died in the US state of Montana after the derailment of five cars of the Amtrak train, according to world agencies.

Local media reported numerous injuries. The exact number has not yet been determined, said a spokesman for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Department. However, according to local transport authorities, the number of victims exceeded 50 people.

BGNES

The causes of the accident are being clarified.

The Chicago-Seattle train is expected to have 147 passengers and 13 crew members.

