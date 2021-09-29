World’s largest floating nightclub opens in Dubai

HomeUAEWorld's largest floating nightclub opens in Dubai
The world’s largest floating nightclub, Float Dubai, will open in Dubai in October. The facility, designed for a thousand people, will be located on the site of the liner and floating hotel Queen Elizabeth II in the port of Rashid. The club will be open from Thursday to Saturday, from 22:00 to 03:00.

Guests can enter the club free of charge or book tables with a minimum fee. The hall will be equipped with bar tables, as well as separate areas for guests overlooking the stage and Dubai at night. It is planned that the club will serve Pan-Asian cuisine.

