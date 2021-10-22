HomeUAECrown Prince of Dubai publishes a bold video from the top of...
Crown Prince of Dubai publishes a bold video from the top of the Ain Dubai Ferris wheel (Video)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, posted a bold and witty video, filmed 250 meters above the ground.

In the drone video, the Crown Prince drinks coffee on the roof of one of the capsules of the world’s tallest Ferris wheel, Ain Dubai, just opened to the public.

The video has become the next in the extreme collection of the crown prince and has received a lot of enthusiastic responses. Earlier, Sheikh Hamdan has already climbed to the top of the tallest building in the world – the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, jumped with a parachute, snowboarded in the mountains and jumped from a bungee.

The wheel is over 200 meters high and will undoubtedly become one of the main attractions of the emirate. The attraction caters for families, romantic couples, and special events and parties such as dinner in the sky.

The Ferris wheel will operate both during the daytime and after sunset. An entertainment complex is located at the base of the attraction, and a huge LED screen is installed on the wheel itself. The air-conditioned cabins will overlook the whole of Dubai, its artificial islands and the Persian Gulf. Ain Dubai will make a full turn in 38 minutes, two turns in 76 minutes.

The authors of the project noted that some booths will be equipped with bars (Ain Dubai Sky Bar), while others will be able to celebrate birthday, engagement, wedding and other important events. The rental price starts from 130 dirhams.

The attraction will open on October 21 at the Ain Dubai Plaza with a host of free activities planned for the whole family. Starting at 20:00, DJ DJ Dany Neville will play for the audience and the first guests of the attraction. At 20:30 there will be a stunning light show and drone show, as well as colorful fireworks.

Celebrations will continue on Friday, October 22nd. Guests will enjoy live performances by musicians from 14:00 until late in the evening. All events at Ain Dubai Plaza will be free to the public and complement this week’s long weekend.

