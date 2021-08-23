HomeTURKEYMore than 30 people injured in bus crash in Turkey (Video)
TURKEY

More than 30 people injured in bus crash in Turkey (Video)

Yevhenii Podolskyi

More than 30 people were injured in a bus crash in Turkey’s Mersin area of Turkey, according to Turkish private television CNN-Turk.

The passenger bus was traveling from Antalya to Gaziantep. In the area of the village of Kyapazly, the driver lost control and the bus overturned on the road.

30 passengers, two drivers and one assistant were injured.

The gendarmerie, police, fire service and ambulance were sent to the scene.

