More than 30 people injured in bus crash in Turkey (Video)

More than 30 people were injured in a bus crash in Turkey’s Mersin area of Turkey, according to Turkish private television CNN-Turk.

The passenger bus was traveling from Antalya to Gaziantep. In the area of the village of Kyapazly, the driver lost control and the bus overturned on the road.

Mersin’de yolcu otobüsü şarampole yuvarlandı ▪️Mersin’in Silifke ilçesinde yolcu otobüsü şarampole devrildi. ▪️Kazada 30 yolcu, 2 şoför ve 1 muavin yaralandı. pic.twitter.com/bvnaiMNNN3 — EHA MEDYA (@eha_medya) August 23, 2021

30 passengers, two drivers and one assistant were injured.

The gendarmerie, police, fire service and ambulance were sent to the scene.